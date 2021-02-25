Louisville teen accused of biting police officer is now in jail

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville teenager is accused of biting a police officer at a traffic stop.

Now, Tyberanna Coleman is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.

Louisville police say Coleman was pulled over this morning on Mill Street.

When an officer asked for her ID, Coleman argued with the policeman.

While being arrested, investigators say she clamped down and bit the cop.

The officer was treated and released from a local hospital.

Coleman remains in jail.