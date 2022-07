Louisville woman charged with aggravated assault in Macon

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville woman has been charged with aggravated assault in Macon.

Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby says investigators believe 35-year-old Erica Childress used her vehicle to run over a man thought to be her boyfriend.

The incident happened Saturday evening at a residence on Flatwood Road.

The victim remains hospitalized.

The bond for Childress is set at $25,000.