Lovely forecast for Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mild days and cool mornings continue to end the week. Another front means another rain chance by late Friday into early Saturday.

VALENTINE’S DAY WEDNESDAY: Lovely! Expect plenty of sun with highs in the 60s and light south breeze.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cool with lows in the 30s, but we should stay above freezing w/just patchy frost.

THU/FRI: Mild days continue! We’ll top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Thursday, but with extra clouds Friday, highs will hold in the middle 60s. Rain chances increase Friday night.

WEEKEND: Saturday will feature showers in the morning with colder air to follow in the afternoon. In fact, temperatures will hold in the 40s all day with a strong north breeze at times and lingering clouds. Sunday will bring a clearer sky and temperatures recovering back to the middle 50s.