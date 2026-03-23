Lovely Start to the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A dry cold front will bring slightly cooler conditions as we head into the start of the week. Isolated rain is possible starting on Tuesday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A cold front will pass through our area, bringing slightly cooler air but no rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50’s, with mostly clear conditions.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with high temperatures in the mid-70’s. Overall a really great start to the work week! Winds could be breezy at times, with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

TUESDAY: Isolated light rain is possible throughout the day on Tuesday. Otherwise, we’ll have mostly cloudy conditions with high temperatures in the low-70’s.