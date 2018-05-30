Low number of absentee ballots requested ahead of June primaries

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Secretary of State says his office has seen a low number of requests for absentee ballots ahead of next week’s party primaries.

Delbert Hosemann says only about 6,000 people have requested absentee ballots for the June 5th primaries.

Republicans and Democrats have a party primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Senator Roger Wicker. Also each party has a primary for Mississippi’s 3rd District House Seat. Republican Gregg Harper is not seeking re-election and Republicans have a primary in the 4th Congressional district.

Hosemann is spending part of this week with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team in Fort Bliss Texas as they prepare for deployment. He encourages voters to exercise their right to cast a ballot.

“How can we have them go do that and protect your right to cast a ballot and you can’t take ten minutes in your truck and go cast a ballot? So I encourage everybody to go, this year as a symbol of what we’re doing we will put a yellow ribbon on every precinct in November elections, to remind people of the ones that aren’t here and reason for you to go cast a ballot,” Hosemann said.

Hosemann says he does not expect a large turnout for the June 5th primaries. If run-offs are needed, they will take place June 26th.