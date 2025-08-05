Low turnout projects to roll in the special election from Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The special election in our area is seeing low turnout.

Voter apathy is always a problem, but it seems to be worse during a special election.

A special election is bringing some voters to the polls on Tuesday for seats in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

It is for Districts 16 and 41.

Redistricting is the reason behind the election.

“It’s actually a little bit better than I expected it to be,” Diana Tate, poll worker, said.

Diana Tate likes to see people making the effort to cast their ballot.

“It’s very important. Voting in our community period is something that people have died for, so it is very important that you get out to vote, so no vote, no voice.”

“Right now, a lot of people and some people are having to drop kids off at school and everything,” Joyce Abrams, an election worker, said. They can’t get to the polls right then, but I feel like once they get off work and everything, they’ll have time to get here and vote.”

Longtime Bailiff Joe Abrams said it’s important to cast out a vote in any election.

“If people seem to understand that this election right here to me is more important than on your local level,” Abrams said. “This is on the state level. This is where it begins and ends most of the time. So we need to come out so we can try to get someone in that office, in that positio,n to try to keep things going like the way things are going now. Because I feel like one that has in there is going very well.”

The general election will be November 4.

District 21 will be on the ballot that day.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.