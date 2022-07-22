Lowndes County Sheriff’s Dept. investigates shooting where suspect fired into car leaving victim hospitalized

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that drew a large crowd to the hospital Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins announced Thursday morning that they have arrested Adam Malone and charged him with Aggravated Assault.

Law enforcement responded to a 911 call at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle at around 5:30 p.m. after a large crowd gathered outside the emergency room.

“The hospital was concerned maybe that there might have been some type of disturbance or altercation but upon arrival, the crowd was there concerned about the person that had been shot,” says Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton. “It was a peaceful situation. There was no violence, no confrontation.”

But there was a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

After initial reports that the shooting happened in Noxubee County, sheriff’s deputies learned that it happen at a car in the Crawford area of Lowndes County. They have arrested suspect Adam Malone and charged him with Aggravated Assault. pic.twitter.com/pJadEAw2UF — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) July 21, 2022

“The information we received was that the shooting had happened in Noxubee County,” Sheriff Hawkins says. “Once on scene, deputies were able to determine that the shooting actually occurred here in Lowndes County in the Crawford area.”

The sheriff says the victim was shot multiple times inside a car and arrived at the hospital in critical condition.

“He’s stable (now),” Sheriff Hawkins says. “We haven’t been able to speak to him yet because he is sedated.”

Sheriff Hawkins says they arrested Malone within hours of the shooting and recovered the gun involved in the incident.

“We’re trying to determine the motive of the shooting,” he says. “We understand that the victim and the suspect knew one another.”

Sheriff Hawkins says there was another person at the scene who was not hit by gunfire.

“Those interviews are being conducted today to determine the involvement of that witness that was there,” he says.

Sheriff Hawkins says that Malone could be facing additional charges but wants to assure the community that this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (662-328-6788) or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers (1-800-530-7151).