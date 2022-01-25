Lowndes Co. AG Extension Agent spreads word about Lowndes County Horse Park

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County’s Agriculture Extension Agent is trying to make sure that one of the county’s hidden treasures doesn’t remain so hidden.

Reid Nevins was spreading the word about the Lowndes County Horse Park to the Columbus business community today.

Nevins says the arena and surrounding building and spaces are not only good for the traditional uses like horse shows, livestock shows, and rodeos, but they’re also great for other events as well, anything needing a large, covered space.

There are gardening programs going on, and a variety of youth activities.

“We have a fishing club; getting ready to start a kayak club, of course, the horse and livestock activities, the STEM, you know, the Science STEM Program for the youth there; Robotics Club, the Lego Clubs. There’s always, there are lots of things going on for kids,” said Reid Nevins, Lowndes County AG Extension Agent.

There is even an ATV safety course starting up on February 11th.

For more information, you can call the Extension Office at the number on your screen.