Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors asking for lawsuit to be thrown out

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is asking a federal judge to grant a summary judgment in a lawsuit filed against them by former County Administrator Ralph Billingsley.

Billingsley sued the board and supervisors Harry Sanders and John Holliman for age discrimination, defamation, and interference in employment.

Attorneys for the supervisors want the federal court to throw the lawsuit out. A summary judgment is a ruling made by a judge for one party and against the other. The ruling would take the place of a trial. Billingsley had specifically asked for a jury trial.

The defense motion was filed earlier this month.