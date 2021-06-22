LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The numbers look good. That’s the message from the president of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

District 2 Supervisor Trip Hairston gave business and community leaders in Columbus an update on county business and some of the supervisors of the future project are eyeing – including a proposed Sportsplex.

He says even after a tough year, Lowndes County is on solid footing.

“Financially we’re in very sound shape. We were a little worried about that going into the pandemic, but it looks like we’ve done pretty well with a collection of ad valorem taxes, and the county is in pretty good shape,” said Hairston. “One thing we have in our county that other people don’t have is that trust fund. And the trust fund that we have provides a lot of good financial stability as far as ongoing things we can do infrastructural.”

Hairston was the guest speaker at today’s Columbus Rotary Club meeting.