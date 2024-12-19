Lowndes Co. crash leaves one person injured
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An afternoon crash sends one person to the hospital in Lowndes County.
The single-car accident happened around 2:30 p.m., December 19.
A Ford Explorer heading south on Highway 373 ran off the road near the intersection with Holly Hills Road.
It sideswiped a tree and traveled several more yards before hitting another tree and coming to a stop.
District 2 Volunteer Firefighters, Lowndes County Deputies, and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash.
The driver was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle with unknown injuries.
MHP is investigating the crash.