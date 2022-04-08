Lowndes Co. deputies investigating 3rd Dollar General robbery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating a third Dollar General armed robbery within the last month.

The latest hold-up happened on Pleasant Hill Road at about 10 o’clock Thursday night.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says two men came into the store wearing gloves and sunglasses.

He believes they were armed with a similar style gun used in the previous robberies.

The heist occurred about the time the store closed.

Investigators say the robbers forced the staff to an office, took the cash on hand, and ran from the store.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 tips app.