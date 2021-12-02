Lowndes County deputies looking for stolen objects and need the public’s help

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man on the run from Lowndes County deputies is in jail but the case is far from closed.

There is surveillance video from a storage facility on Performance One Drive, just off Highway 45.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the man in the video breaking into a storage unit is Joseph Edward Wilson.

Hawkins hopes someone will recognize the black truck with a white front end from a Cadillac Escalade because the vehicle is believed to be stolen.

Deputies are still looking for that truck.

Investigators believe Wilson stole items across the county, including 4-wheelers, tools, and trailers.

He’s also accused of leading deputies on pursuits in the county.

Detectives are still looking for stolen items and victims from storage units and other locations.

“He’s been stealing vehicles, and that he’ll just drive this vehicle to an area and he was sleeping that vehicle overnight. And the next day he gets up and goes and steals another vehicle and changes vehicle,” said Sheriff Hawkins. “So we’re trying to determine, you know, how many crimes he’s committed where these committed these offenses were committed. And what charges are going to be forthcoming on him. It’s hard to determine what all he’s done because he’s done so much.”

Wilson has been indicted on several charges, already.

Now, he will also be charged with two counts of felony taking of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and burglary. Other charges are possible.

Three others were arrested with Wilson.

Ronald Rhodes is charged with possession of stolen property and possession of meth.

Rodney Lowe is charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Courtney Thompson is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Hawkins says anyone with information about the four suspects, stolen vehicles or other stolen property should call the number on your screen.