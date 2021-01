LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies make an arrest in a morning stabbing.

42-year-old Michael Butler is charged with aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says deputies were called to 418 Lehmberg Road about 8:30 AM.

Butler was quickly arrested.

The victim was stabbed on the left side of their body.

Hawkins believes the victim’s wounds were non-life-threatening but the person’s condition is unknown.