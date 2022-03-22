Lowndes Co. deputies release images of a Dollar General armed robbery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies release images of a Dollar General armed robbery.

These photos are from surveillance footage of the robber coming inside the Highway 182 store.

The man wore a mask, gloves, and a hoodie.

Investigators say the hold-up happened about 7:30 Monday night.

Deputies tell WCBI the gunman had a semi-automatic AR-style pistol and hit the clerk in the head during the robbery.

The armed robber ran from the store with a bag of money.

If you have any information about the robbery call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.