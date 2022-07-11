Lowndes Co. deputies search for killer after deadly shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies continue to search for a killer after a deadly shooting this past weekend.

No arrests have been made in the early Saturday morning shooting of 20-year-old Willie Dickerson.

The Jackson, Tennessee man was shot in the 300-block of Swendenburg Circle.

Dickerson had been in Columbus a short-time visiting a female friend.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says his investigators need help from the public to put someone behind bars.

Neighbors heard something happening around the time of the shooting but so far no one has come forward with more details.

“They could be afraid of retaliation or they could just want to mind their own business and not get involved but when something like this happens in our community the only way that we can come together is by working together you know we’re not out to put you in a bad position we’re just trying to get the information so that we’ll have a lead to follow up on and try to get closure for the family,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Lowndes County.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.