Lowndes Co. deputies searching for man wanted for running traffic stop

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are asking for your help finding a man that ran from a traffic stop and left behind some drugs.

The sheriff’s office narcotics STING Unit tried to stop a car Justin Hairston was driving this past Friday.

After a pursuit, his car crashed at the intersection of 5th Street and 14th Avenue South. He also accused of hitting a patrol car during the pursuit.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Hairston ran from the crash but left 114 grams of crack cocaine and 118 grams of marijuana, along with a gun.

A 15-year-old was also in the vehicle.

Hairston will be charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent, felon in possession of a firearm, assault on a police officer, and felony fleeing.

If you know where he is call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 – Tips app.