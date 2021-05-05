Lowndes Co. employee files sexual harrassment suit against Sup. Harry Sanders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A long-time employee of Lowndes County has filed a sexual harassment suit against Supervisor Harry Sanders, and in turn, Lowndes County.

Cynthia Thompson alleges, that during Sanders’ tenure as board president, he assaulted her – both verbally and physically in a sexual nature.

Her claims come in a federal lawsuit. The claims are very specific, consistent, and long-term, and even include Sanders blaming Thompson for his alleged behavior.

Thompson has submitted her resignation after nearly 25 years as an administrative secretary.

She was supervised by Ralph Billingsley who was fired by Sanders and the board of supervisors, leaving her, she says, with no protection in the workplace.

Thompson is requesting a jury trial and damages – both actual and punitive.