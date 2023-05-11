Lowndes Co. grand jury indicts Caledonia teen for killing mother’s fiancé

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia teen was indicted after being accused of killing his mother’s fiancé, just hours after graduating high school.

Justin Robert Coggins was indicted for manslaughter by a Lowndes County grand jury.

The shooting happened on Richards Lane in May 2022.

33-year-old Dustin Hoffpauir died at the scene of the shooting.

No court date has been set.

