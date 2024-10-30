Lowndes Co. inmate sentenced to 32 years in state prison

LOWNDES COUTNY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County inmate’s short bid for freedom has netted him a long stretch in state prison.

Terry Lashaun Brooks was sentenced to 32 years in prison October 30, in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

Brooks entered a guilty plea to charges of Escape and Burglary of an Auto.

The charges stem from Brooks’ escape from the Lowndes County Jail on Halloween 2023.

He and another inmate cut their way through a window on their cellblock, cleared the razor wire fence. Brooks got through the outside fence. His accomplice was caught in the yard.

That night Brooks also attempted to steal a car from Columbus Motors.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Service tracked Brooks down and captured him on November 3.

Brooks was sentenced as a habitual offender to 12 years for the escape and burglary charges.

That means he will have to serve those 12 years day-for-day.

He was also sentenced to 20 years for a separate Possession of Cocaine charge.

With those 2 sentences running consecutively, Brooks could spend a total of 32 years in prison.

