Lowndes Co. investigators arrest 3 individuals in connection to fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County investigators have arrested three people in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting.

17-year-old Da’Quavious Robertson and 16-year old Dorian Williams are charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Quinshawn Lucious.

33-year-old Jamarquis Summerville is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

The shooting happened last Friday night at a house on Swedenburg Circle.

A second victim remains in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators were able to track down Summerville because his vehicle fit the description of the one captured at the scene on a Ring Doorbell camera system.

The investigation into the shooting continues.