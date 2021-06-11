Lowndes Co. investigators release video of convenience store shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County investigators released a video of a shooting outside of a convenience store.

In the video attached, you see two men shooting at someone off-screen this past Monday night.

- Advertisement -

It appears one has a handgun and the other is shooting a semi-automatic rifle from the back seat of the car.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the victim of the shooting, at the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 45 South, ran from the store to a nearby Dollar General for help.

Clerks inside the store ran for cover during the barrage of bullets.

The suspects also ran from the car they were shooting from.

Now, deputies have warrants for the arrest of 20-year-old James Gino Smith Jr. and 21-year-old Taveon Yurzell Macon.

Both men are from Columbus.

Hawkins believes there was some type of ongoing issue between the alleged shooters and the victim.

The unidentified victim was treated for his injuries.

If you know where Smith and Macon are tonight, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.