Lowndes Co. leaders to continue with local ranch property plans

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent damage caused by accused copper thieves at the former Sheriff’s Boys Ranch in Lowndes County isn’t affecting the county’s plans for the property.

The removal of thousands of dollars worth of copper wiring from some of the ranch’s buildings is still under investigation, and a county corrections officer faces charges in the case.

But Lowndes County leaders are moving ahead with plans to market the land for industrial use.

Some of the property has already been deeded to the Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority, so they can shop it out to potential buyers.

The LINK has also had the area on its short list.

<“Because of the industrial area, because it is so marketable from that standpoint, because of the close proximity to the steel mill, the aluminum mill, to the airport, to all that, it is a desirable piece of property,” said Lowndes Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston said if it is developed for industrial use, buffer zones would be created between the property and the neighborhoods behind it.

