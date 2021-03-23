Lowndes Co. man accused of breaking into homes and raping one victim

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is accused of breaking into several homes and raping one of the victims.

25-year-old Joshua Tate is charged with three counts of burglary of a dwelling, auto burglary, one count of rape, and a misdemeanor uttering forgery.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says his deputies investigated several burglaries in the northern part of the county that happened between March 6 and March 15th.

During one of the burglaries, Tate is accused of raping a victim living in the home.

Investigators have not said how Tate is allegedly linked to the crimes.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail.