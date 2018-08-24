Lowndes CO Man Found Guilty of Capitol Murder

LOWNDES CO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Lowndes County man is found guilty Friday, of killing his cousin.

A jury found Derrick Bankhead guilty, in the capital murder case.

- Advertisement -

Derrick Bankhead’s cousin, Eddie Bankhead was shot and killed during an armed robbery in July of 2011.

He has been sentenced to life in prison.

This is Bankhead’s third murder trial.

His first conviction was overturned after it was learned that District Attorney Scott Colom was a stand-in defense attorney for Bankhead during a 2011 preliminary hearing.

The second trial ended after the jury deadlocked on a decision. The state attorney general’s office prosecuted this case.