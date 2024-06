Lowndes Co. man served indictment from 2021 for child sex crime

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man was served an indictment from 2021 for a child sex crime.

21-year-old Jacob Gottschalk was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury for fondling.

Prosecutors alleged the crime happened in November 2021.

The reported victim was 13 at the time of the alleged incident.

Gottschalk would have been 19.

A trial date has not been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X