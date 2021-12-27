Lowndes co. man taken to the hospital after motorcycle accident

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- A man is taken to the hospital after running off the road on his motorcyle.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the incident happened on Sanctuary Loop off Highway 12.

Apparently, the biker lost control and ran off the road on Sunday night.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department worked to clear the scene.

The motorist was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

MHP is investigating the cause of the crash.