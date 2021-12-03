Lowndes Co. man will spend next ten years in prison for molestation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man will spend the next ten years in prison for molestation.

Brian Scott McClusky was sentenced this week in Lowndes County Circuit Court by Judge Lee Coleman.

McClusky touched an 11-year-old that he was considered to have a position of trust or authority of.

The trial started Wednesday and a Lowndes County jury found him guilty on Thursday.

McClusky will be on probation for five years once he’s out of jail.