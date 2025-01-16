Lowndes Co. NAACP President Harris steps down

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Elections often bring in change after the votes are counted, but in Lowndes County, there’s going to be a change before the races even start.

Today, January 15, Lavonne Latham Harris, the President of the Lowndes County Chapter of the NAACP announced she is stepping down from the post that she’s held for more than a decade.

Harris is making the move, so she can run for the Ward 4 seat on the Columbus City Council.

She announced at the Lowndes County Courthouse.

Harris said she believes it is time for a change in leadership and a change of focus in the city.

“We need people in there that I feel they’re going to be for the people, and not for themselves. Like I said, I have always been for the people. I work. I’m diligent. I’m one person – one vote, but I feel I can be the right vote,” said Latham.

At last check only one other person, Robert Johnson the Fourth, has qualified for the Ward 4 seat.

