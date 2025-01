Lowndes Co. schools participate in a spelling bee at MUW

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Students in the area put their spelling skills to the test at the Lowndes County Spelling Bee.

Over 30 students went word-for-word to find the top spellers in the Lowndes County School District.

The annual event was held at Mississippi University for Women’s Nissan Auditorium.

Several businesses and organizations sponsored the event.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.