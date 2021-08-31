Lowndes Co. schools to see an increase in tax money received from the county unless a judge steps in

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County schools will see an increase in the tax money they receive from the county unless a judge steps in.

During a budget session after Tuesday’s Board meeting, supervisors granted the millage requested by the school board.

53.7 mills, or 27 million 924,000 dollars will go to the school district. That’s just short of a 9 mill increase. That represents an extra 90 dollars a year in taxes on a hundred thousand dollar house.

The District and Supervisors have been embroiled in a legal battle over how certain properties should be taxed.

A Chancery Judge sided with the schools, agreeing that property of businesses coming out of fee-in-lieu agreements should be taxed as new property – at a higher rate.

Supervisors are in the process of appealing that decision and have asked for reconsideration and a stay, but neither has been granted.

An attorney for the county recommended granting the school district’s full request, or the County could be held in contempt of court since the Judge’s ruling is still in force.

This move is preliminary, the millage will have to be approved by September 15th.