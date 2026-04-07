Lowndes Co. Sheriff reminds citizens to stay focused when behind the wheel

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens that a glance at your phone can have lifelong consequences.

The department says every time you take your eyes off the road, even for a few seconds, you put your life and others at risk.

Distracted driving can cost you your life or someone else’s. The department said no text, call, or notification is worth it.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office encourages all drivers to put their phones away before driving, use hands-free options if necessary, and stay alert and focused at all times.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.