Lowndes Co. Sheriff reports auto theft suspect has been captured

Captured Suspect: Heather M. Russ

Wanted Suspect: Christopher Tedford

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has captured a suspect in an Amory theft case.

Heather Miranda Russ was booked into the Lowndes County Jail on Friday, August 1.

Russ and Christopher Austin Tedford are wanted by Amory Police on charges of Felony Shoplifting.

The case involves the theft of more than $1,000 worth of tires from the Amory Walmart.

Christopher Tedford is still at large and possibly still in Lowndes County.

Tedford is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, contact Amory Police, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 328-6788, or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at (662) 494-0109.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

