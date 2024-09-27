Lowndes Co. Sheriff uncovers brutal murder on Luxapalila

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -It started as a cross country drug deal and ended with a brutal murder in Lowndes County after a double cross.

Two people were arrested and charged with the brutal killing of a Colorado man.

It all started when Malachi James Salus and Elias Eugene Trudell drove from Colorado Springs, Colorado to sell drugs to a a group of people in Columbus. They made their plans over social media. But as the time to trade drugs and money approached, each side decided to double cross the other.

The drug sellers were planning to steal the money and keep the drugs.

The drug buyers wanted to keep the money and steal the drugs. Things did not go well.

Here are the people detectives have charged in the murder and also in the drug deal.

Detectives believe 24-year-old Jaleen Young and 20-year-old Kenneth Jones shot and killed Trudell.

19-year-old Isaac Harris, 23-year-old Treveon Little, 19-year-old Makye Butler, 25-year-old David Hall, Salus and Jones will now face charges of conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.

Butler and Hall will face charges of accessory after the fact of Murder. The Sheriff’s Department worked with District Attorney Scott Colom to file charges.

As we have reported, Lowndes County deputies responded to a 911 call about a possible body in a burned out car. It was near the entrance of the Luxapalila Creek Park.

“We know who the individual is, but we haven’t got a positive ID on the guy through the crime lab. We have sent some stuff out for DNA to positively get him identified, but as of yet, we have not received those results back from the state crime lab. We’ll get jobs here from Glen. I’ll tell you what it’s been, I think of days something was more about under the assumption was”, said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

Young, Jones, Butler, and Hall are currently in custody in Lowndes County.

Young is currently under indictment in Oktibbeha County because of his involvement in a shooting there in 2022. All other defendants have been charged and are currently out on bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X