Lowndes Co. Sheriff warns families about new scam risk

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new scam is making its way around Lowndes County.

Chad Bell with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department told WCBI that scammers are looking to spoof family members of inmates.

The scammers will visit the LCSD app to see what individuals are on the inmate roster.

From there, the scammer will call an inmate’s family member to tell them they can do a transfer bond and their loved one in jail will be released.

The victim will be instructed to deposit money or upload money to Bitcoin or some type of gift card.

If this happens to you, it is a SCAM.

Bell wants to remind the community that the sheriff’s department will never ask for money and handle all matters like this in person.

If anyone calls you with this type of scam, hang up and call the sheriff’s department.

