Lowndes Co. Sheriff warns residents about a new scam in the area

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a recent scam circulating in the area.

According to the department, callers pose as law enforcement or court officials and contact loved ones of detained individuals.

These scammers claim that a new online program allows family members to pay bond electronically or enroll detainees into a pretrial diversion program involving an ankle monitor.

Scammers are using high-pressure tactics, insisting that immediate payment is required over the phone, often through non-traceable or unconventional methods.

The sheriff’s office will never demand immediate payment over the phone for bond, fines, warrants, pretrial diversion programs, ankle monitoring, or any similar services.

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately and report it to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 328-6788.

