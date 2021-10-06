Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Dept. hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – This weekend the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department will step up to protect in a new way.

A drive-thru vaccination clinic will be held at the agency’s office on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for those that are eligible.

You can also get a booster shot if you bring your vaccination card with you to the event.

Juice and water will be available.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins believes this is a good way to give back to those that they serve.

“I think this pandemic has affected everyone in our community, if not somebody in their family or somebody that they know. We are having so many people that are being affected, coming down with the virus. This is one way that we can give back to the community and try to help stop this pandemic,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

The drive-thru clinic is open from 9 – 12 on Saturday.

A second shot event will be held on November sixth.