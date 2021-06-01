LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is hearing concerns from the people it serves and protects.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins and his command staff will host three community meetings across the county this month.

The first one is tonight at the New Hope Community Center.

Deputies will be able to answer questions and address any issues people are having in their neighborhoods.

Hawkins believes this is a good way to understand what each community is facing and lets residents know how they can help put criminals in jail.