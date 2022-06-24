Lowndes Co. Sheriffs Dept. investigating shooting on Dauphine Drive

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting occurred on Dauphine Drive, just off Highway 69, Thursday night.

Hawkins says a mother and her two children were inside their home when they heard gunshots.

They went outside to see a white four-door car turn onto Highway 69.

Deputies found shell casings at the scene.

A car and a home were struck by bullets.

It appears the shooters used a 9 mm and .40 caliber pistol.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information on these shootings call Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.