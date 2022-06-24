Lowndes Co. Sheriffs Dept. investigating shooting on Dauphine Drive
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting occurred on Dauphine Drive, just off Highway 69, Thursday night.
Hawkins says a mother and her two children were inside their home when they heard gunshots.
They went outside to see a white four-door car turn onto Highway 69.
Deputies found shell casings at the scene.
A car and a home were struck by bullets.
It appears the shooters used a 9 mm and .40 caliber pistol.
No arrest has been made.
If you have any information on these shootings call Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.