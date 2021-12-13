Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Dept. searching for weekend shooting suspect

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a man wanted for a weekend shooting.

Shortly after 9, Sunday night, Lowndes County deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Pounds Road in Steens.

No one was injured, but bullet holes were found in the side of the home, and shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Investigators developed Jermaine Lowe as a suspect.

Lowe used to live at the home with his then-girlfriend. The 2 had been involved in an argument earlier in the day.

Jermaine Lowe is now wanted on charges of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Cyberstalking.

Lowe has a long history with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, including 19 felony arrests.

If you know where he is, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

You can also use the P3 Tips App to report information anonymously.