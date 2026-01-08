Lowndes Co. Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2026

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County is continuing to honor its homegrown sports standouts.

The Lowndes County Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2026 this morning.

Eight athletes and a broadcaster are being recognized this year, among them a sensei, a former mayor, a golfer, a couple of basketball players, and some professional-grade football players.

Oliver “Big O” Miller, Robert Smith, the late Tommy Lott, Junior, longtime MUW Coach Samye Johnson, Aubrey Nichols, the late Billy Ray Adams, James “T” Thomas, and Derek Sherrod make up the athletic class.

Doug Moulds, who got his start at WCBI Radio, calling Lee High football games, and went on to college sports broadcasting, will be receiving the Henry Matuszak Founder’s Award.

Honorees were touched that their community is recognizing them.

“What is the old saying? ‘You give a person flowers while they live.’ So, to me, this is a tribute as well as an honor to my family to be a recipient. To be one of the Hall of Fame selectees this year,” said Smith.

“I can’t explain it. I can’t explain it. But, I am blessed in order to have it,” said Miller.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X