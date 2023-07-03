Lowndes Co. Supervisors accept bid to pave community center parking lots

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors paved the way for improvements at three of the county’s community centers.

Supervisors accepted a bid from Falcon Contracting to pave the parking lots at Concord, Crawford, and New Hope Community Centers.

Currently, all three have gravel lots which have become popular for the “wrong” reasons.

People have been showing off their driving skills by cutting donuts in the lots, and in some cases, the resulting spray of gravel has caused damage to buildings.

The paved lots should also be easier to maintain in the long run.

Falcon’s bid of just over $136,000 was less than supervisors had originally budgeted for the project.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter