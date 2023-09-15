Lowndes Co. Supervisors approve first garbage fee increase since 2008

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One item that did not escape an increase in Lowndes County is your garbage bill.

The account used to pay garbage collection fees was not keeping pace with the costs the county was being charged.

Golden Triangle Waste Services raised the fee back in May.

The board of supervisors has not raised garbage fees since 2008.

With the increased costs, county leaders voted to increase garbage bills from $12 to $15.

That pay increase begins January 1, 2024.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter