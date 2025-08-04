Lowndes Co. Supervisors approve of District 3 Volunteer Fire funds

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Rural Volunteer Fire Departments almost always run into two challenges: manpower and money.

The Mississippi Department of Insurance Rural Firetruck Acquisition Assistance Program provides some help for the money side of that.

At today’s meeting, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors lent its approval to the District 3 Volunteer Fire Department’s application for funds from the program.

Firetrucks have a limited life expectancy. They can only be recertified so many times before they are considered obsolete.

Programs like this help ensure smaller departments can get the equipment they need to keep residents safe.

“So, this Rural Firetruck Assistance is very important for these fire departments, especially as we switch and replace firetrucks on an ongoing basis. So, it’s very important to the county, very important to the firefighters who are responding to fires that their equipment works, and we’re grateful to have those types of programs,” said Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

It’s usually about two years from order to delivery for a new firetruck.

