Lowndes Co. Supervisors build support for news Industrial Park fire services

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors are building support for a new fire service in the Industrial Park.

At the December 1 meeting, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution supporting the creation of a special tax district for Industrial Fire Response.

The resolution is the first step to getting legislation passed to create the district.

While Industrial Fire Response is servicing the Industrial Park, it was developed and built by Steel Dynamics, which also handles staffing.

Business and county leaders were looking for a way to share costs among the companies in the Industrial Park.

“There were some questions around the table about ‘Who’s going to pay for this?’ And, the answer is, the corporations that are in the Industrial Park will be paying for this. This is a special tax levy that will be levied on those individual corporations. They pay the tax. The tax is collected through the county, and that money goes back to them to operate the Fire District,” said Lowndes Co. Supervisors’ President Trip Hairston.

The Legislature will have to pass a law to create the special tax district. It would be the first of its kind in the state.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X