Lowndes Co. Supervisors pass resolution supporting MUW’s plan to keep MSMS

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors are officially letting the Mississippi Department of Education know where they stand on the future of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.

At today’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution supporting Mississippi University for Women’s proposal to keep MSMS on The W’s campus.

After receiving MUW and Mississippi State’s proposals for housing the gifted high school, MDE opened a brief, 6-day public comment window for stakeholders.

The Columbus City Council drew up and submitted a similar resolution last week.

President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors, Trip Hairston, believes the tight timelines are an indicator of the Department of Ed’s plans.

“I believe, I don’t know for sure, but I believe they’ll make a recommendation, and they’ll do it quickly. Therefore, leaving the session, the legislators that are still in session, to take that recommendation. And, I am concerned that the House, specifically, may move forward with that recommendation as soon as possible. I don’t think for one minute they’re going to recommend that it stay at MUW, just because of the way the RFP was handled, and the way it was written. So, therefore, I am concerned that they’re going to – foregone conclusion – they’re going to recommend that it be moved,” said Hairston.

The window for public comment closes Tuesday, March 4, at 5 p.m.

The comment area is difficult to find on the website, but the address is mdek12.org/feedback.

