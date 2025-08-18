Lowndes Co. supervisors receive complaints about road condition

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The road to progress isn’t always smooth. Some Lowndes County residents know that all too well.

County supervisors are still getting complaints about road conditions from residents along Gilmer Wilburn Road.

The county entered into an agreement with Origis Energy before it began work on a solar farm in that area.

County leaders said Origis agreed that once construction was completed, the company would either make repairs to the route it used or reimburse the county for repairs to bring it up to the same or better condition than it was when construction began.

The county recently received $90,000 for reimbursement for road work. But residents and drivers have said the road is impassable when it rains.

County leaders are looking for a solution that keeps the wheels of progress moving.

“So, of course, we don’t like getting into an adversarial position with somebody who’s improving the county and paying that much in taxes; however, what’s right is right, and we’ll continue to fight that fight,” said Lowndes County Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

In other road news, Supervisors are looking at scheduling changes to paving projects next year to get the most out of available funding.

