Lowndes Co. Supervisors reject bids on bridge repair

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Repairs to two Lowndes County bridges will have to wait.

The board of supervisors rejected bids to repair bridges on Gunshoot and Steens Roads.

Those are the bridges over Yellow and Luxapalila Creeks.

County Engineer Zach Foster said the one bid came in well over the original estimate.

Foster says the repairs are part of maintenance for the bridges to ensure they last longer.

State aid maintenance recommended that the county re-bid the project.

One possible reason for the higher price is that it was difficult for the companies to see the full scope of the project because of high waters on the creeks.

“With the amount of rain we’ve had throughout, it seems like this particularly rainy season, the news reports that you see the devastating news that we’ve seen here lately, it’s one of those things that bring it up to the top priority list in making sure those bridges are maintained, and we are constantly looking at them. That we keep people safe, and I want to credit our engineer for doing that. They do regular bridge inspections,” said District 2 Supervisor and Board President Trip Hairston.

No timeline has been set for when the county will re-bid the project.

A State-aid Maintenance Fund will pay for the work.

