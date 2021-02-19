Lowndes Co. supervisors take next steps in moving Confederate monument

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County supervisors take the next to move a Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn.

County leaders accepted a 47,000 dollar bid from Columbus Marble Works.

- Advertisement -

The company will dismantle the monument and store it until it is time to rebuild it at Friendship Cemetery.

Danny’s Custom Backhoe will destroy the base that the monument currently sits on and fix the courthouse lawn.

They will also create a base for the new monument.

Combined, the price tag for relocating the statue is nearly 80,000 dollars.

“We set aside money in the budget, particularly for this project. It’s going to be moved in stages because it’s a large item, that’s going to require to be moved in sections so that we can be careful not to damage any existing properties around it, whether it be at the courthouse or at the cemetery,” said Jeff Smith, District 4 Supervisor. “So, it’s a real tedious project but we’re looking forward to the process beginning.”

No timetable has been set for when work will actually begin.

The city of Columbus did sell the county a piece of land at Friendship Cemetery to place the monument. The cost was one dollar.