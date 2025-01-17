Lowndes Co. Supervisors to host meeting for Rec development

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Recreation and Columbus Recreation Development are coming together to host a public review meeting.

For over two years, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors, county administrators, and the city council went in together to apply for the USDA Rural Development grant, which allowed them to do a feasibility study.

Multiple consultants have worked on a feasibility study to shape how they want to go into the future.

The public also provided feedback to those consultants about things they would like to see in the community.

Recreation Director for Lowndes County Jennifer Claybrook said she hopes the public gets a valuable experience from the meeting.

“One, I hope that they take away that the county and the city care very much about our citizens and we definitely want them to feel a part of the process as we move forward. when they walk in, what I envision is displays about the research. Also, sometimes people are afraid to ask questions in front of people so I see a place where they can write down their questions and we can gather those and ask the consultants as we move along. And I just really want them to know how much we care about them, and how we want to build our recreation center for them and what they desire,” said Claybrook.

The meeting will be at the Trotter Convention Center in Columbus on January 28, at 6 p.m.

